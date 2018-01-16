L-C honored at National FFA Convention

Kelsey Arnett and Elizabeth Zaremba accept the 3-Star National Chapter Award on behalf of the Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter at the 90th annual National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.
Lynchburg-Clay’s Daniel Osborn was an American Degree recipient at the 90th annual National FFA Convention and Expo held recently in Indianapolis.
