L-C honored at National FFA Convention


Kelsey Arnett and Elizabeth Zaremba accept the 3-Star National Chapter Award on behalf of the Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter at the 90th annual National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.


Lynchburg-Clay’s Daniel Osborn was an American Degree recipient at the 90th annual National FFA Convention and Expo held recently in Indianapolis.


