Buddelmeyer on CCU dean’s list

Sarah Buddelmeyer, of Leesburg, Ohio, majoring in marine science, was among 2,419 students at Coastal Carolina University who made the fall semester 2017 dean’s list.

To qualify for the dean’s list, freshmen must earn a 3.25 grade point average, and upperclassmen must earn a 3.5 grade point average. All students must be enrolled full-time.

Coastal Carolina University is a public, comprehensive liberal arts institution located in Conway, near the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C. The university offers 73 areas of study toward the baccalaureate degree, 18 master’s degree programs, two educational specialist degrees and a Ph.D. in coastal and marine systems science.

Submitted by Coastal Carolina University.