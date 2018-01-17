Lynchburg-Clay FFA holds winter fundraiser

The Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter recently held its annual fundraiser. During the winter fundraiser members sell BBQ sauce, fruit, cookie dough, meat and cheese combos and a variety nuts to raise money to support their FFA chapter. Products arrived on Dec. 11 and were sorted and packaged if needed. Members were responsible to deliver all their products to their customers starting on Dec. 12. Currently, the FFA has a variety of extra nuts and summer sausage and cheese combinations. If you are interested, contact the FFA at 937-364-2250 ext. 11209. The Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter would like to thank Mr. and Mrs. Larry Dwelley for their assistance with unloading the fruit, the members and parents that assisted with the fundraiser, and all of the customers that purchased products. The winter fundraiser provides the necessary funds for the FFA to participate in contests, conventions trips and community service projects. In the photograph, FFA members sort and package fruit products to ensure that a high quality product is received by their customers.

