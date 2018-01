Members of the Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter that attended the 90th annual National FFA Convention and Expo recently in Indianapolis are pictured.

Members of the Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter that attended the 90th annual National FFA Convention and Expo recently in Indianapolis are pictured. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Conventionpic.jpg Members of the Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter that attended the 90th annual National FFA Convention and Expo recently in Indianapolis are pictured.