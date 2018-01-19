February is Heart Health Month

The Highland County Health Department has announced that it is once again offering free lipid profile screens throughout the month of February, in honor of National Heart Health Month. Lipid profiles measure total cholesterol, HDL (good cholesterol), LDL (bad cholesterol) and triglyceride levels in your blood. This is an important tool your doctor can use to assess your risk for heart disease.

Did you know:

• Every every year in the United States, approximately 610,000 people die of heart disease;

• Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women;

• Every year about 735,000 Americans have a heart attack;

• Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) is the most common type of heart disease, killing over 370,000 people annually;

• Having high LDL (bad) cholesterol puts you at risk of developing heart disease.

Free lipid profile screens will be available throughout the month of February to residents of Highland County who are 20 years or older. This screening requires that you fast (have nothing to eat or drink) for 12 hours before the test.

For more information or to schedule your free screening, contact the Highland County Health Department at 937-393-1941.

Submitted by Sarah Cooper, director of nursing, Highland County Health Department.

Health Department offering free lipid profiles