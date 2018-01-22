Motorcycle class registration is open

Online registration for the Ohio Department of Public Safety Motorcycle Ohio Rider Education Program began Monday, Jan. 22 at 9 a.m. Those wanting to learn how to ride a motorcycle or refresh their motorcycle safety skills may register at www.motorcycle.ohio.gov for one of the $50 courses scheduled from March through November.

Motorcycle Ohio classes are held at all four Great Oaks Career Campuses: Live Oaks in Milford, Scarlet Oaks in Sharonville, Diamond Oaks in Dent and Laurel Oaks in Wilmington.

Classes include:

• Basic Rider Skills (BRS): This 16-hour course is recommended for novice riders. BRS students must have a valid Temporary Instruction Permit Identification Permit Card (TIPIC) to take the class. Motorcycles and helmets are provided. Upon successful completion of this course, the student will earn the BMV skill-test waiver for a motorcycle endorsement.

• Basic Rider Skills for Returning Riders (BRS-RR): This eight-hour course is designed for those 18 years of age or older who have been riding with a temporary permit for longer than one year (over 1,000 miles of experience) and for experienced riders returning to riding, with or without a motorcycle endorsement, after several years of not riding. BRS-RR students must have a have a valid Temporary Instruction Permit Identification Permit Card (TIPIC) to take the class. Motorcycles and helmets are provided. Upon successful completion of this course, the student will earn the BMV skill-test waiver for a motorcycle endorsement.

Over 260,000 motorcycle riders have been trained since the program began in 1988. More information about Motorcycle Ohio and the courses, including statewide locations and updated training requirements, are available at www.motorcycleohio.gov.

For more information about classes at Great Oaks campuses, visit http://adults.greatoaks.com/short-term-classes/motorcycle/.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, community relations director, Great Oaks Career Campuses.