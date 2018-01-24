Pell named state association chairman

Michael Pell, president and CEO of First State Bank in Winchester, has been elected to serve as chairman of the Ohio Bankers League Board of Directors in 2018.

“Mike Pell embodies all of the qualities necessary in a great community banker,” commented OBL President and CEO Mike Adelman. “He has been a strong and vocal advocate for the Ohio banking industry both in Columbus and Washington, D.C. and we look forward to the leadership and guidance he will provide during the coming year.”

Comprised of bank executives from across the state, the OBL board serves as the governing body for the professional trade association representing all Ohio banks and savings institutions. As chairman, Pell will play a critical role in setting the league’s agenda as well as establishing legislative and regulatory priorities for the Ohio banking industry.

“We feel a lot of optimism in the Ohio economy as we begin 2018,” said Pell. “The OBL will continue to assist member banks to serve their local communities and make Ohio the best place to live and work this year, as well as advocate for much-needed regulatory relief.”

Pell started his career in 1983 at The Farmers Bank in West Union. He worked as a teller, in deposit operations, and prepared loan documents for the senior lender of this small community institution. In 1992, he moved into retail administration after The Farmers Bank was acquired by Fifth Third Bank.

In 2006, he transitioned back to community banking and became president and CEO of First State Bank in Winchester. First State Bank has experienced profitable growth under Pell’s leadership, growing to $451 million in size and 12 locations serving six counties in Southern Ohio.

Pell is executive director and a founding member of Leadership Adams, and serves on the boards for Southern State Community College, Hospice of Hope in Maysville, Ky. and Leadership Adams.

He received his BBA degree from Morehead State University in 1985 and is a graduate of the OBL’s Bank Leadership Institute. He resides in West Union with his wife Monica and five children: Robert, Haylee, Jacob and twins Derrick and Dakota.

Submitted by James Thurston, vice president of public relations, Ohio Bankers League.