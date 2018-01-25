Saint Mary celebrates Catholic Schools Week

Saint Mary Catholic School is celebrating Catholic Schools Week from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2.

National Catholic Schools Week began in 1974 with a common theme for each year. This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”

St. Mary has many daily themed events planned to recognize Catholic Schools Week. To kick off the week the students are able to wear crazy or mixed up socks or shoes. A breakfast for parents and a luncheon for grandparents will be held on Monday. Themes for the rest of the week involve Superhero Day, Patriotic Day, Career Day and Crazy Hat Day. Along with these events, there are little surprises that the school has in store for its students and their families.

St. Mary welcomes the community to come to the school to enjoy the activities it has throughout the year.

In October, St. Mary will have its fall festival, monthly soup kitchen, rummage sale in May and throughout the year it has Taste of Arts nights which have been a huge success. It also has a Spring Quarter Raffle which will be coming up on March 20.

“At Saint Mary Catholic School, we strive to combine education and community to create a great place for all to learn and everyone to come together,” St. Mary Principal Darlene Smith said.

Submitted by Darlene Smith, principal, St. Mary Catholic School.

