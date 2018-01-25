Family Fit registration now open

Keep you and your family happy and healthy this winter by signing up today for the next session of Family Fit. This fun-filled, family-oriented program will start children and their families on a lifetime journey of health and confidence. The program is open to families with children between the ages of 6 and 14.

The goal of Family Fit is to enhance family health and activity through fun, games and hands-on learning. As a family lifestyle program, Family Fit works when children take part with their parents to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

Each session brings families together for two hours, every Thursday for six weeks beginning Thurday, Feb. 15 and running through March 22.

Classes include: cooking demonstrations, meal planning, and exercise and behavior counseling taught by Adena dietitians.

All classes will be held at the YMCA of Ross County, located at 100 Mill St., Chillicothe. The cost to join Family Fit is $50 per family. This includes all materials and a three-month family membership to the YMCA of Ross County for families that attend each of the six sessions.

For more information about the Family Fit Program, or to register call 740-779-7520 or visit familyfit18.eventbrite.com.

For more about Adena Health System and its services, visit adena.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.

Submitted by Macey Power, communications specialist, Adena Health System.

Sponsored by Adena Health System, YMCA of Ross County