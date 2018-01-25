Greenfield spelling, geography bee winners

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District recently held its annual spelling and geography bees in the elementary and middle schools. Following are the winners of each bee. Congratulations to each of these students on their stellar performances.

Greenfield Middle School Spelling Bee

1st place – Tommie Watts, 7th grade

2nd place – Skylar Mazo, 6th grade

3rd place – Rylee McGuire, 8th grade

Rainsboro Elementary Spelling Bee

1st place – TD Matesic, 5th grade

2nd place – Kyra Gossman, 4th grade

3rd place – James Brown, 5th grade

Greenfield Elementary Spelling Bee

1st place – Dennis Huang, 5th grade

2nd place – Olivia Stegbauer, 4th grade

3rd place – Zoei Everhart, 4th grade

Buckskin Elementary Spelling Bee

1st place – Zane Adams, 5th grade

2nd place – Kaleb Fryer, 4th grade

3rd place – Zeke Sexton, 5th grade

Greenfield Middle School Geography Bee

1st place – Elijah Johnson, 8th grade

2nd place – Jase Allison, 8th grade

3rd place – Eldon Scott, 6th grade

Submitted by Angela Johnson, gifted coordinator, Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

