Greenfield spelling, geography bee winners

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District recently held its annual spelling and geography bees in the elementary and middle schools. Following are the winners of each bee. Congratulations to each of these students on their stellar performances.
Greenfield Middle School Spelling Bee
1st place – Tommie Watts, 7th grade
2nd place – Skylar Mazo, 6th grade
3rd place – Rylee McGuire, 8th grade
Rainsboro Elementary Spelling Bee
1st place – TD Matesic, 5th grade
2nd place – Kyra Gossman, 4th grade
3rd place – James Brown, 5th grade
Greenfield Elementary Spelling Bee
1st place – Dennis Huang, 5th grade
2nd place – Olivia Stegbauer, 4th grade
3rd place – Zoei Everhart, 4th grade
Buckskin Elementary Spelling Bee
1st place – Zane Adams, 5th grade
2nd place – Kaleb Fryer, 4th grade
3rd place – Zeke Sexton, 5th grade
Greenfield Middle School Geography Bee
1st place – Elijah Johnson, 8th grade
2nd place – Jase Allison, 8th grade
3rd place – Eldon Scott, 6th grade
Submitted by Angela Johnson, gifted coordinator, Greenfield Exempted Village School District.