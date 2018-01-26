Branson named Friend of Extension

Don Branson recently received the local Friend of Extension Award during the Ohio State University Extension Annual Conference.

Branson is an active and continual supporter of OSU Extension. He was instrumental in keeping OSU Extension funded in Adams, Brown and Highland counties through the economic downturn and will continue to be involved in Extension as it moves forward. He continually advocates on behalf of OSU Extension with local, state and national legislators. He does this by helping them understand the value and impact of Extension’s programs. Highland County would not have experienced the success or current programming capacity without those efforts.

Branson currently serves as the president of the OSU Extension Advisory Committee at the state level. He also continues to serve on the Highland County Extension Advisory Committee.

Highland County is a better place because of the efforts of Branson.

In addition, Branson will be Ohio’s nomination for the National Friend of Extension Award.

Submitted by Kathy Bruynis, OSU Extension County Extension director, Highland and Adams counties, 4-H youth development educator.

Pictured, from left, are David Dugan, ANR educator; Kathy Bruynis, county Extension director and 4-H educator; Don Branson; and Chris Branson. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Friend-4H-pic.jpg Pictured, from left, are David Dugan, ANR educator; Kathy Bruynis, county Extension director and 4-H educator; Don Branson; and Chris Branson.