Posted on by

Bright Local receives Walmart grant


Bright Local teacher Sharon Bick, left, and Walmart co-manager Joni Palmer hold an Electric Snap Circuit, Jr. set that was purchased with a grant from Walmart. Walmart recently awarded a $250 grant to the school for the purchase of science supplies for a unit on electricity, heat and matter. The grant provided for the purchase of several Electric Snap Circuit, Jr. sets as well as books and other supplies.


Bright Local teacher Sharon Bick, left, and Walmart co-manager Joni Palmer hold an Electric Snap Circuit, Jr. set that was purchased with a grant from Walmart. Walmart recently awarded a $250 grant to the school for the purchase of science supplies for a unit on electricity, heat and matter. The grant provided for the purchase of several Electric Snap Circuit, Jr. sets as well as books and other supplies.

Bright Local teacher Sharon Bick, left, and Walmart co-manager Joni Palmer hold an Electric Snap Circuit, Jr. set that was purchased with a grant from Walmart. Walmart recently awarded a $250 grant to the school for the purchase of science supplies for a unit on electricity, heat and matter. The grant provided for the purchase of several Electric Snap Circuit, Jr. sets as well as books and other supplies.
http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Bright-pic.jpgBright Local teacher Sharon Bick, left, and Walmart co-manager Joni Palmer hold an Electric Snap Circuit, Jr. set that was purchased with a grant from Walmart. Walmart recently awarded a $250 grant to the school for the purchase of science supplies for a unit on electricity, heat and matter. The grant provided for the purchase of several Electric Snap Circuit, Jr. sets as well as books and other supplies.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:37 pm |    

Train carrying GOP lawmakers strikes truck, Wenstrup helps treat victims

Train carrying GOP lawmakers strikes truck, Wenstrup helps treat victims
12:56 pm |    

Highland County Commissioners hire new clerk; HPD confirms probe of ‘financial misappropriation’

Highland County Commissioners hire new clerk; HPD confirms probe of ‘financial misappropriation’
12:53 pm
Updated: 2:14 pm. |    

HPD: Larry’s Party Shop robbed at gunpoint

HPD: Larry’s Party Shop robbed at gunpoint