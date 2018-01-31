What’s going on at Greenfield library?

Did you know that February is National Library Lovers Month? The staff at the Greenfield library hopes that the community will stop in this month to browse our shelves, check out a book or two, sit down and read, work a puzzle or attend an event.

We continue to host the senior exercise class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. facilitated by Edgewood Manor on Wednesdays. Join the group for a fun-filled hour of exercise geared toward seniors.

All Highland County libraries will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19 in observance of the President’s Day holiday. Please use the outdoor book drop to return items when we are closed.

Our Teen Book Group will be meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Please note the change in day for this month only. Come and discuss this month’s book and enjoy a slice or two of pizza. All Greenfield teens are welcome to join us.

The library will be hosting a series of three CET workshops this year. Our first is on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The topic is Sensory Science Fun-Exploring Matter. Please stop in or call us to get details on signing up for these workshops.

Our storytimes are now in full swing. Join us on Tuesday mornings at 11 a.m. for songs, crafts, stories and other activities. If there is bad weather on Tuesday mornings, please listen to local radio stations, check our website, or give us a call to see if we are open. Our themes this month include It’s a Surprise, Happy Valentine’s Day, Hoodie-Hoo Day and Share a Smile Day.

Keeping with a Valentine theme, we love our patrons and are always interested in how we can better serve you. Currently, we are putting out a call for any of our readers who might be interested in forming an adult book club. If so, please stop in and chat with us at the front desk. We would love to get your input.

As you can see, we have plenty of things to do here to warm the cockles of your heart during the month of February. Come on in and fall in love with your library all over again. See you soon.

Sharon Aukeman is the branch manager at the Greenfield library.

Youngsters are shown enjoying Dino Day at a Greenfield library storytime. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_Library-pic.jpg Youngsters are shown enjoying Dino Day at a Greenfield library storytime.