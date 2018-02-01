Bright Elementary receives Momentum Award for 2016-17 school year

Bright Elementary School recently received the Momentum Award for the 2016-17 school year. This award is presented by the State Board of Education and it recognizes schools for exceeding expectations in student growth for the year. Student growth is determined by how much academic progress students are making by measuring growth between two points in time. Schools that receive the Momentum Award must earn straight A’s on all Value-Added measures on the state report card. Bright Elementary received an A for the Overall Student Population as well as for Students with Disabilities and Students who were at the Lowest 20 percent in achievement.

