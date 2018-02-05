Lynchburg-Clay Elementary Students of the Month

The following children were chosen as Students of the Month at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary for February. The students were chosen by their teacher for displaying positive behavior, being responsible and respectful, doing good deeds as well as their school work, and for being a positive role model for others. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Hailey Hively (first grade), Kaden Hurley (kindergarten), Jared Cordrey (first grade), Owen Faust (first grade), Noah Elliott (first grade), Sophia Warne (kindergarten), Arianna Wilson (kindergarten), Isla Hejazifar (kindergarten) and Mason Gragg (prekindergarten);(second row, l-r) Bryn Rosselott (second), Ava McLaughlin (fourth grade), Mrs. Godby (principal), Aubrey Roberts (second) and Connor Case (third grade); (third row, l-r) Aiden Bene (third grade), Jesse Antczak (third grade) and Rosemary Holaday (third grade); (fourth row, l-r) Libby Watson (second grade), Kami Collins (fourth grade), Koen Critzer (fourth grade) and Claudia Etienne (fourth grade); and (fifth row, l-r) Ellie May Wolf (fifth grade), Landen Campbell (fifth grade), Erin Zwiesler (fifth grade), Jack Purdy-Wylie (fifth grade) and Jace Petrycki (fifth grade). Not pictured were Isabella Ludwick (prekindergarten), Luke Thompson (first grade) and Clara Carraher (second grade).

The following children were chosen as Students of the Month at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary for February. The students were chosen by their teacher for displaying positive behavior, being responsible and respectful, doing good deeds as well as their school work, and for being a positive role model for others. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Hailey Hively (first grade), Kaden Hurley (kindergarten), Jared Cordrey (first grade), Owen Faust (first grade), Noah Elliott (first grade), Sophia Warne (kindergarten), Arianna Wilson (kindergarten), Isla Hejazifar (kindergarten) and Mason Gragg (prekindergarten);(second row, l-r) Bryn Rosselott (second), Ava McLaughlin (fourth grade), Mrs. Godby (principal), Aubrey Roberts (second) and Connor Case (third grade); (third row, l-r) Aiden Bene (third grade), Jesse Antczak (third grade) and Rosemary Holaday (third grade); (fourth row, l-r) Libby Watson (second grade), Kami Collins (fourth grade), Koen Critzer (fourth grade) and Claudia Etienne (fourth grade); and (fifth row, l-r) Ellie May Wolf (fifth grade), Landen Campbell (fifth grade), Erin Zwiesler (fifth grade), Jack Purdy-Wylie (fifth grade) and Jace Petrycki (fifth grade). Not pictured were Isabella Ludwick (prekindergarten), Luke Thompson (first grade) and Clara Carraher (second grade). http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_LCStudents-pic.jpg The following children were chosen as Students of the Month at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary for February. The students were chosen by their teacher for displaying positive behavior, being responsible and respectful, doing good deeds as well as their school work, and for being a positive role model for others. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Hailey Hively (first grade), Kaden Hurley (kindergarten), Jared Cordrey (first grade), Owen Faust (first grade), Noah Elliott (first grade), Sophia Warne (kindergarten), Arianna Wilson (kindergarten), Isla Hejazifar (kindergarten) and Mason Gragg (prekindergarten);(second row, l-r) Bryn Rosselott (second), Ava McLaughlin (fourth grade), Mrs. Godby (principal), Aubrey Roberts (second) and Connor Case (third grade); (third row, l-r) Aiden Bene (third grade), Jesse Antczak (third grade) and Rosemary Holaday (third grade); (fourth row, l-r) Libby Watson (second grade), Kami Collins (fourth grade), Koen Critzer (fourth grade) and Claudia Etienne (fourth grade); and (fifth row, l-r) Ellie May Wolf (fifth grade), Landen Campbell (fifth grade), Erin Zwiesler (fifth grade), Jack Purdy-Wylie (fifth grade) and Jace Petrycki (fifth grade). Not pictured were Isabella Ludwick (prekindergarten), Luke Thompson (first grade) and Clara Carraher (second grade).