Factory Connections new Chamber of Commerce member

Highland County Chamber of Commerce members are pictured with employees at Factory Connection, the newest member of the Chamber. Factory Connection, located at 1429 N. High St., Suite 700 in the Highland Plaza, Hillsboro, has had a location in Hillsboro for a couple years, but just joined the Chamber. Factory Connection carries a variety of styles in juniors, misses, plus size and men’s clothing as well as shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers name brand fashions at what it says are prices below most retail stores. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Call 937-402-4785 for more information.

Highland County Chamber of Commerce members are pictured with employees at Factory Connection, the newest member of the Chamber. Factory Connection, located at 1429 N. High St., Suite 700 in the Highland Plaza, Hillsboro, has had a location in Hillsboro for a couple years, but just joined the Chamber. Factory Connection carries a variety of styles in juniors, misses, plus size and men’s clothing as well as shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers name brand fashions at what it says are prices below most retail stores. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Call 937-402-4785 for more information. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Factory-Connections-pic.jpg Highland County Chamber of Commerce members are pictured with employees at Factory Connection, the newest member of the Chamber. Factory Connection, located at 1429 N. High St., Suite 700 in the Highland Plaza, Hillsboro, has had a location in Hillsboro for a couple years, but just joined the Chamber. Factory Connection carries a variety of styles in juniors, misses, plus size and men’s clothing as well as shoes, accessories and home decor. It offers name brand fashions at what it says are prices below most retail stores. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Call 937-402-4785 for more information.