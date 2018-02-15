Clover Corner

The Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports is a regular 4-H club. We include all the core elements of the 4-H program such as a youth development, skill development, leadership skills, interaction with positive adult role models, career exploration, and safety education. The Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports program promotes responsibility, decision making and identifying realistic, personal goals.

The Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports Club is a leader directed program taught only by certified volunteer instructors to 4-H members. All adult volunteer instructors have attended up to 18 hours of specialized training in the disciplines they are presenting to the 4-H members. The Ohio 4-H Shooting Sports has state workshops to equip leaders to deliver and promote the 4-H program.

The Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports Club will hold its organizational meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 3 at the Highland County Coon Hunters.

We want to invite any young person 9 years of age as of the first of the year.

We will open up with a regular business meeting to take care of old business.

After the short business meeting, 4-H enrollment papers will be passed out to be completed.

The Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports Club meets on scheduled Saturday mornings most of the time at the Highland County Coon Hunters. The club has scheduled community service and countywide events for 4-H members to attend to become aware of needs within the county and state.

The Highland County 4-H Shooting Sports is in need of adults who have an interest to teach young people the safe and responsible use of firearms and archery equipment. If you are interested and willing to learn the Ohio 4-H Shooting Sports program, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918 for more information on becoming a Shooting Sports instructor.

Diane Waits is the adviser for the Highland County Shooting Sports 4-H Club.

http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_4H-logo.jpg