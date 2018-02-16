McClain team takes third in state

On Feb. 10, members Morgan Faulconer, Bryn Karnes, Emily Jones and Abby Dhume competed in the Agriculture Communications competition. The team had to develop a news release, write a news story, write an op-ed, a letter to the editor, take a quiz, and edit, develop and present a media plan. The team placed third in the state. Individually, Faulconer placed 10th, Karnes placed 18th, Jones placed 20th and Dhume placed 25th in the state.

