Highland Lanes presents HCA $1,000 check

A check for $1,000 was presented to the Hillsboro Christian Academy on Feb. 14. The check was for a grant from the National Kids Bowl Free, Bowling for Schools Program. Highland Lanes in Hillsboro participates in the Kids Bowl Free Program which runs in May, June and July of each year. Schools are nominated by participating bowling centers. Of over 90,000 schools nominated, Hillsboro Christian Academy was one of 50 schools selected to receive the $1,000 grant. Pictured, from left, are Highland Lanes representative Gary Ward; HCA Principal Connie Sears; and HCA students Sam Hoskins, Jacob Jordan and Lane Curtin.

A check for $1,000 was presented to the Hillsboro Christian Academy on Feb. 14. The check was for a grant from the National Kids Bowl Free, Bowling for Schools Program. Highland Lanes in Hillsboro participates in the Kids Bowl Free Program which runs in May, June and July of each year. Schools are nominated by participating bowling centers. Of over 90,000 schools nominated, Hillsboro Christian Academy was one of 50 schools selected to receive the $1,000 grant. Pictured, from left, are Highland Lanes representative Gary Ward; HCA Principal Connie Sears; and HCA students Sam Hoskins, Jacob Jordan and Lane Curtin. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_HCA-pic.jpg A check for $1,000 was presented to the Hillsboro Christian Academy on Feb. 14. The check was for a grant from the National Kids Bowl Free, Bowling for Schools Program. Highland Lanes in Hillsboro participates in the Kids Bowl Free Program which runs in May, June and July of each year. Schools are nominated by participating bowling centers. Of over 90,000 schools nominated, Hillsboro Christian Academy was one of 50 schools selected to receive the $1,000 grant. Pictured, from left, are Highland Lanes representative Gary Ward; HCA Principal Connie Sears; and HCA students Sam Hoskins, Jacob Jordan and Lane Curtin.