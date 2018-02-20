McClain FFA competes at Mt. Gilead Invitational

On Feb. 17, the McClain FFA went to the Mt. Gilead Invitational. The livestock judging team received second place overall with seven members finishing in the top 50 individually. The equine judging team received 24th. The poultry team received eight with all four members finishing in the top 50. Teagan White placed 35th in Wildlife Management.

