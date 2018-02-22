First State donates to Hillsboro H.S. athletics

The First State Bank team has announced the donation of $450 to the Hillsboro athletic program for the winter sports season. The contribution toward the program was made at the Hillsboro basketball game on Monday, Feb. 12.

The official check presentation was made between the first and second quarters of the game. The check was presented by Diana Grooms, manager of the Hillsboro Banking Center, to Dave Dietrick, Hillsboro athletic director.

“As a locally owned and operated bank, we believe in supporting our community schools”, said Grooms. “We are a proud supporter of Hillsboro athletics and we wish all athletes and fans a great year,” said Grooms.

The Hillsboro location of First State Bank is at 730 Harry Sauner Road, next to Lowe’s. The bank offers customers a full range of products including traditional, personal, commercial and agricultural loan and deposit solutions. Additionally, First State customers have the option of online and mobile banking. FSB Mobile App users also now have the option of mobile check deposit, so checks can be deposited anywhere, anytime.

First State Bank has been a community institution since 1884. With a loan production office in Clinton County (non-depository office, not insured by the FDIC) and banking center locations in Adams, Brown, Highland, Fayette and Hamilton counties, all banking center operations and management are locally controlled.

Submitted by Elena Zint, First State Bank.

Members of the First State Bank team are pictured with Hillsboro High personnel including, from right, boys basketball coach Bruce Miles, girls basketball coach JR Moberly and athletic director Dave Dietrick. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_First-State-pic.jpg Members of the First State Bank team are pictured with Hillsboro High personnel including, from right, boys basketball coach Bruce Miles, girls basketball coach JR Moberly and athletic director Dave Dietrick.