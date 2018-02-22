Bell Gardens Valentine’s king and queen

A Valentine’s dinner was held at Bell Gardens Place on Feb. 13. Residents and guests enjoyed a ribeye steak dinner and music by Rockin Ron DJ service. Al Denniger and Kitty Hennsigen (pictured) were named king and queen of the event. More than 80 people attended the event and had a great time.

A Valentine’s dinner was held at Bell Gardens Place on Feb. 13. Residents and guests enjoyed a ribeye steak dinner and music by Rockin Ron DJ service. Al Denniger and Kitty Hennsigen (pictured) were named king and queen of the event. More than 80 people attended the event and had a great time. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Bells-Place-pics.jpg A Valentine’s dinner was held at Bell Gardens Place on Feb. 13. Residents and guests enjoyed a ribeye steak dinner and music by Rockin Ron DJ service. Al Denniger and Kitty Hennsigen (pictured) were named king and queen of the event. More than 80 people attended the event and had a great time.