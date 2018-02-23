What’s going on at the Greenfield Library?

The Greenfield Library is welcoming spring with great programs and activities during the month of March and we invite all our patrons to stop in and check out what we have to offer.

We continue to host the Senior Exercise Class facilitated by Edgewood Manor on Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join the group for a fun-filled hour of exercise geared toward seniors.

We will be partnering with the Highland County Community Action Organization Inc. and the Highland County Humane Society for our “Reading With Rover” program for kids on Tuesday, March 13 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Join us for some doggone fun activities in our community room on that evening. Kids can read to some furry friends, decorate a book bag to take home, and receive a free book (books are ages 4-8). We request that you sign up for the program at our front desk or give us a call to register and bring a can of cat or dog food with you as a donation to the Humane Society’s animal shelter.

Our Teen Book Group will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22. Come and discuss this month’s book and enjoy a slice or two of pizza. All Greenfield teens are welcome to join us.

The library will host the second in a series of CET workshops on Wednesday, March 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The topic is Out of This World Science. Please stop in or call us to get details on signing up for these workshops.

We hope you can join us for storytimes on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. for songs, crafts, stories and other activities. If there is bad weather on Tuesday mornings, please listen to local radio stations, check our website, or give us a call to see if we are open. Our themes this month include This Little Piggie, Pancake Day, On Top of Spaghetti and Easter Parade.

The staff at the library looks forward to visiting with you in March. We know you will leave here with a spring in your step as well as some great books, DVDs, or other library materials.

Sharon Aukeman is the manager at the Greenfield Branch Library.

Children celebrate unbirthdays during storytime at the Greenfield Branch Library. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/02/web1_Library-pic.jpg Children celebrate unbirthdays during storytime at the Greenfield Branch Library.