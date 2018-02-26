Neely named director of AAA7 program

Jamie Neely, RN, was recently promoted to director of the Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), according to Pamela K. Matura, executive director.

Neely will take over the position that was recently held by Kaye Inoshita, RN. Inoshita is set to retire on March 2, 2018, after 28 years with the AAA7.

The Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program (RLTCOP) through the AAA7 covers 10 counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. The mission of the RLTCOP is to seek resolution of problems and advocate for the rights of home care consumers and residents of long-term care facilities in order to improve their quality of life, care and services. Main functions of the program are to investigate and resolve complaints involving long-term care facilities and home and community-based providers in an effort to improve the quality of care for long-term care consumers; provide education to long-term care facilities, residents, and their families about Ombudsman services, residents’ rights and person-centered care; and to provide general information regarding the rights of long-term care consumers.

Neely has been with the AAA7 since 2011, working mostly as a regional long-term care ombudsman and for a short time as a PASSPORT care manager. She has served in the team leader capacity for the Ombudsman Program for the past year. She is a member of the Ross County and Pike County Elder Abuse Coalitions, and has worked with nursing homes in the AAA7’s 10-county region on person-centered projects. Prior to joining the AAA7, Neely worked in a local nursing home and at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth. She received her associate’s degree in nursing from Shawnee State University in Portsmouth and graduated from Minford High School.

“Jamie is a passionate, tireless advocate,” states Inoshita. “She will be the one to lead the AAA7 Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program into the future.”

For more information about the Regional Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program, or to learn about volunteer opportunities through the RLTCOP, contact the Area Agency on Aging District 7 at 1-800-582-7277.

The Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277. Individuals can speak directly with a trained staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The agency also offers an in-home consultation at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.

Submitted by Jenni Dovyak-Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.

Pictured are Jamie Neely, RN (seated), and Kaye Inoshita, RN (standing).