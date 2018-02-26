Poultry, Pigs & Lambs holds first meeting

The Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs 4-H Club held its first meeting on Feb. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Hamer Township House.

The adviser passed certificates and awards to members who were not present at the year-end banquet last year.

All members filled out the enrollment forms for the projects they are taking this year. The adviser went over the goals, deadlines and the new items that had been discussed at the Jr. Fair Board meeting. Members are to come up with a theme for the basket that the club will donate for the silent auction for the Extension Support Committee Dinner on April 21.

The next meeting will be held on March 11 at 2 p.m. at the Hamer Township House.

Submitted by Matthew Gossett, club news reporter.