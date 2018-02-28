Hillsboro FFA competes in speaking events

On Feb. 12, five members of the Hillsboro FFA competed at the subdistrict public speaking career development event. The members were Ryan Harless, Ashlie Hillyar, Zinny Adams, Loraleigh Mahan and Alora Brown. Harless and Hillyar competed in the subdistrict extemporaneous competition in which members are given a topic and allotted 30 minutes to prepare a speech to present to a panel of judges. Adams competed in the Creed competition in which members present the FFA Creed that outlines the basic beliefs of FFA members. She placed fourth at subdistricts and participated in the district competition. Mahan presented her speech on Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs). She participated in the subdistrict and district competitions and qualified for the state competition. Brown placed first at subdistricts with her speech on the importance of animal welfare. She also competed at the district level.

