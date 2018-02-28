Lynchburg-Clay kindergarten registration

Kindergarten registration for students living in the Lynchburg-Clay Local School District will be held beginning Wednesday, April 4 through Friday, April 13. Parents may register any day on or between those dates at the elementary office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

During registration, parents/guardians need not have the child present. Parents/guardians will select a time on April 17, at which time students will complete screenings for hearing, vision, etc. Your child will also be screened by one of the kindergarten teachers at this time.

In order to enroll, the parents must provide the following:

• An official birth certificate with a state seal. This can be acquired from the health department in the county of your child’s birth. A child must be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2018. (Hospital record will not be accepted.)

• Immunization records. The state laws of Ohio require that certain immunizations must be completed before the child enters school. They include: Five doses of Diphtheria/Pertussis/Tetanus (DPT, DtaP, DT), unless the fourth dose is administered after the pupil’s fourth birthday. If the fourth dose is administered after the fourth birthday, only four doses are required; four doses of Polio (OVP, IVP), unless the third dose is administered after the pupil’s fourth birthday. If third dose is administered after the fourth birthday, only three doses are required; two doses of Varicella; two doses of Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR); and three doses of Hepatitis B Vaccine (HBV).

• Your child’s Social Security card.

• Proof of residence (rental/lease agreement; utility bill that indicates that the billing is in the parent/guardian’s name and is being sent to the house).

• Custody papers, if applicable.

• Custodial parent driver’s license.

For additional information, contact Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School at 364-9119.

Submitted by Paula Cochran, Lynchburg-Clay School District.