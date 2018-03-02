Local education briefs

Larrick on Capital Dean’s List

Capital University has announced its dean’s list honorees for fall 2017 semester including Grace Larrick of Leesburg and Hannah Pickering of Leesburg. In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Shannon on president’s list

Capital University had announced that Brent Shannon of Greenfield was named to the president’s list for the fall 2017 semester. Capital has three lists denoting academic distinction among full-time, degree-seeking students: the president’s list, provost’s list, and dean’s list. The president’s list indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the president’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Lewis on Ursuline Dean’s List

Delaney Lewis, a Lynchburg native, has be named to the dean’s list at Ursuline College, an independent, liberal arts college in Pepper Pike, Ohio. Only full-time students who attain a semester grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.999 are eligible for Ursuline’s Dean’s List.

Myers, Robbins, Brown on list

The following have been named to the Cedarville University Dean’s List for fall 2017. This recognition requires the student to have a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours: Emily Myers of Hillsboro, Dawn Robbins of Hillsboro and Brittney Brown of Lynchburg.

Walker on Findlay Dean’s List

Victoria Walker, of Hillsboro, was named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.