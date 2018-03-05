Meaning of 4-H has not changed

During National 4-H Week on March 3-9, the Premier Showmen 4-H Club made placemats of what 4-H means to its members. They were taken to Patty Rhoads, activities director at Heartland of Hillsboro, and will be used to brighten patients day by being used as place mats during the dinner.

Here is what club member Lane Frost says 4-H means to him:

4-H means to me what it still meant to me 10 years ago when I started out as a member. It meant to me to be a part of something bigger than myself, something I could dedicate myself to and work hard at, but to also have fun with. It is something to take pride in, but yet exercise my humility. 4-H gave me a chance to better myself and those around me – to improve my speaking, presenting, mentoring and showmanship. I hope I have displayed enough of these qualities to inspire others into joining this wonderful organization.

Submitted by Lynette Hamilton, Premier Showmen 4-H Club adviser.

Lane Frost says 4-H means to him the same things it meant when he started in the program 10 years ago. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Frost-4H-pic.jpg Lane Frost says 4-H means to him the same things it meant when he started in the program 10 years ago.