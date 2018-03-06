Why I like being in 4-H

I like 4-H because it is fun and I get to spend a lot of time with my family.

I spend all summer with my older brother working with our cattle. We get up before the sun comes up and usually don’t leave the barn until the sun goes down. We spend a lot of hours in the barn and have a lot of fun. I really enjoy caring for my cattle. I like that I have something to do every day in the summer.

My mom and dad have taught me a lot about cattle. One of my favorite things to do is to go to cattle shows with my family.

Submitted by Lynette Hamilton, Premier Showmen 4-H Club adviser.

