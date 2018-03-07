FCS Board donates quilts to Ronald McDonald House

In the summer of 2016, members of the Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Board began a project that is reaching its final goal of making and donating quilts made from the 4-H project You Can Quilt to the Ronald McDonald House.

During the summer, the members participated in a field trip to Joann Fabrics in Eastgate where they selected fabric for the quilts. The following months involved cutting, piecing, quilting and binding the small quilts. Six quilts were taken to the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati the following summer by the 2017 FCS Board members. During that trip, the FCS Board participated in the program where they prepared snacks for the residents of the house and toured the facility. Since that time, there have been an additional six quilts made from the remaining fabric that were be donated in February.

These six quilts double the goal set by the FCS Board members.

The participating members were Lana Grover, Elizabeth Mahan, William Mahan, Molly McCreary, Brittany Rhoads, Madison Smith and Quinn Walker.

The Family and Consumer Sciences Board is a group of 4-H members age 13 and older that are taking at least one FCS project in their 4-H club. The board meets four to six times in the summer and is responsible for the theme, decorations and narration of the July judging awards presentation.

The one-page application to be a board member is due in April for any interested 4-H member who meet the requirements, so turn them in with your enrollment forms.

Submitted by Family and Consumer Science Board.

Members of the Family and Consumer Sciences Board are pictured with young 4-H members during the 2017 Cloverbud Fun Day. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Clover-Bud-pic.jpg Members of the Family and Consumer Sciences Board are pictured with young 4-H members during the 2017 Cloverbud Fun Day.