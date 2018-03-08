The Feb. 13 meeting of the Lynchburg Three Arts Club was held at the Bolshie home of Ellen Pennington.

In the absence of the club president, vice president Doris Randolph conducted the meeting and opened it by reading the Club Collect.

The club color for the month is green and members answered the roll call by naming their favorite way to relax. Secretary Colleen Mount read the minutes of the last meeting.

The club had chosen the book “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng for its book discussion for February. It was a very interesting book set in the planned community of Shaker Heights, Ohio. A controversy was started when a controversial adoption was enacted. It chronicles the lives of families in this community and how they affected each other.

The hostess served a surprisingly tasty dessert of kale cake and other vegan snacks to Wendy Johnson, Nancy Lippert, Ellen Pennington, Colleen Mount, Doris Randolph and Nancy Shaffer.

Submitted by club reporter Nancy Shaffer.