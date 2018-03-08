McClain FFA team 1st in judging contest

Nineteen members of the McClain FFA traveled to the Clark County Fairgrounds on March 7 for the Wilmington College Aggies Judging Contest. Members Cheyanne Watson, Teagan White and Kaitlin Kellis participated in equine. The team placed 29th. Members Kelli Uhrig, Emily Jones, Caleb Cook, Ethan Cockerill, Abbie Dhume, Destiny Trefz, Bryn Karnes, Josie Crabtree, Garrett Brewer, Natalie Rolfe, Heidi Rolfe, Owen Kline, Brooke Kline, Alex Snyder, Noah Reeves and Brogen Villiars also competed. The team placed first and Kelli Uhrig was the high individual in the contest.

