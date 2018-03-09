McClain FFA competes at Marysville Judging Invitational

Twenty-four members of the McClain FFA participated in the Marysville Judging Invitational on March 3. Members Cheyanne Watson and Kaitlin Kellis competed in equine. Cheyanne Watson received high individual and the team placed 43rd. Others Members competing were Destiny Trefz, Bryn Karnes, Caleb Cook, Emily Jones, Ethan Cockerill, Josie Crabtree, Abbie Dhume, Natalie Rolfe, Justin Hall, Garrett Brewer, Sam Faulconer, Kelli Uhrig, Haley Hinkle, Abbie Sluss, Noah Reeves, Dakota Bland, Taylor Thompson, Brogen Villars, Owen Kline, Chloe Sluss and Ella Osborne. The team received fifth place. Member Teagan White competed in wildlife management and was ranked 83rd.

