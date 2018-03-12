Poultry, Pigs and Lamb 4-H Club meets

The Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs 4-H Club met on March 11 at 2 p.m. at the Hamer Township House. There were 18 members present.

Demonstrations were given by Ashton Bain, Maddie Brault and Caden Faust.

The adviser discussed that on March 20 is the 4-H Round Up Meeting at the fairgrounds and that would count as a meeting for any members who attended. The club also decided on a theme for its club basket that will be auctioned off at the Extension Support Committee Dinner.

The next meeting will be held on March 25 at 2 p.m. at the Hamer Township House.

The meeting was adjourned and refreshments were served by Logan Warner and Kurt, Sam and Sydney Hamilton.

Submitted by Matthew Gossett, club news reporter.