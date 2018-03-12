CLOVER CORNER

What happens in 4-H?

“Through your emphasis on head, heart, hands and health you are making a valuable contribution to our country’s welfare and progress.”- President John F. Kennedy

4-H is a fantastic learning and growing experience for children. The Simply Pygmies Plus 4-H Clug does so much as a 4-H club. It has at least eight meetings a year, maybe more, does two or more community service events to help others who don’t have it as good as some of our members do. Every year at the fair it has a 4-H food booth, serving mouthwatering food and drinks to local fair friends. Each child in the 4-H club chooses a project. Everyone’s project includes different requirements. Every child is issued a fair pass for the whole week and every child has some type of event that they must participate in during fair week.

4-H is such a great experience for the children and advisers love watching them with bright smiles and excitement to be in the club.

Here is what the group members have to say about the 4-H program:

“I like 4-H because you do stuff and the food,” – Hunter.

“I’ve never been in 4-H, but I am excited to join,” – Aubry.

“I have been in 4-H for 10 years. I like showing goats, competing and the fair,” – Lizzy.

“I am Landon Springer. I have been in 4-H for two years. I enjoy showing my rabbits,” – Landon.

“My name is Hunter Springer. I like the competition,” – Hunter.

“I’ve been in 4-H for three years now. I love the crafts,” – Brianna.

“I’ve been in 4-H for a year now. This will count as my second. 4-H for me is fun and a good experience. I got to meet new people and enjoy my first year. I am excited for my second year,” – Hannah.

Submitted by Hannah Henderson, Simply Pygmies Plus 4-H Club.

Members of the Simply Pygmies Plus 4-H Club are pictured (front row, l-r) Brianna Foxx, Jayden Foxx and Landen Springer; (back row, l-r) Lizzy Pierce, Aubry, Hunter Henderson, Hannah Henderson and Hunter Springer.

