Meyer joins MNB staff

Jeff Meyer has joined the Merchants National Bank team as the Hillsboro Main Branch operations manager.

Since 2001, Meyer and his wife Val have been a part of the Hillsboro community where they raised their two children.

Early in his career Meyer earned two associate’s degrees in finance and business management from Cincinnati State and Technical College. Later, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from Franklin University.

Meyer is bringing more than 15 years of banking and managerial experience to Merchants National Bank.

“He has a heart to serve the customer and help them accomplish their financial goals. Jeff also likes to serve the Hillsboro community through various organizations and community events,” a Merchants Bank news release said. “For the past 14 years, Jeff has been a part of the Hillsboro Ministerial Association. He is involved in Hope for Highland and serves in leadership through the newly formed Prevention Committee. Jeff can be reached by phone at 937-393-1993, ext. 80129 or by email at jmeyer@merchantsnat.com.”

Merchants National Bank is a community bank established in 1879 in Hillsboro, where its headquarters still remain. MNB has offices in Highland, Fayette, Madison, Clark, Brown, Clermont and Union counties. Additional information about MNB can be found at www.merchantsnat.com.

Submitted by, Bertha Hamilton, MNB chairman’s secretary/HR.

Meyer http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Meyer-mug.jpg Meyer