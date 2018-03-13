SSCC presents ‘Dead Man’s Cell Phone’

The SSCC Theatre Company will presents Sarah Ruhl’s “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” playing April 6-8 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on the Southern State Community College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m.

An incessantly ringing cell phone in a quiet cafe. A stranger at the next table who has had enough. And a dead man – with a lot of loose ends. “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” is a play about how we memorialize the dead, and how that remembering changes us. It is the odyssey of a woman forced to confront her own assumptions about morality, redemption and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.

The cast includes Rainee Angles, Paula Campagna, Zanna Haines, Cheyra Harperee, Madison Hatfield, Bronwyn Jones, Andrew Marler, Eric Silcott and Sam Stephenson.

The production team includes Angles (director and production designer), Laura Martin (costumer), Benjamin Gullett (public relations), Micaela Countryman (choreographer), Shane Taylor (stage manager) and Matthew Waits (assistant stage manager). Fulfilling other crew positions are Brent Angles, Laura Bradley, Charlotte Brown, Brent Campagna, Noah Eaton, D.J. Griffith and Melissa Griffith.

Tickets for “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” are on sale now and can be purchased for $8 at www.sscctheatre.com. At the door, tickets start at $10. A discount of $2 per ticket is available for groups of 10 or more. Credit cards are accepted for online purchases and at the door. Seats for this production are reserved, therefore it is recommended that tickets be purchased early.

For more information on “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” and the current theatre season, visit www.sscctheatre.com.

Submitted by Kris Cross, SSCC director of public relations.

The SSCC Theatre Company will present Sarah Ruhl’s “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” playing April 6-8 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State’s central campus in Hillsboro. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Dead-Mans-pic.jpg The SSCC Theatre Company will present Sarah Ruhl’s “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” playing April 6-8 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State’s central campus in Hillsboro.