Lynchburg Lions honor poster contest winners

The Lynchburg Lions Club held a dinner meeting on Feb. 26 at the Lions Club Building in Lynchburg. Special guests for the evening were two of the top three Peace Poster winners from the contest the club sponsored in the fall. Logan Warner and Americo Brioli, both students at Lynchburg-Clay Middle School, were honored along with their families. These students placed first and third, respectively, in the local contest. Following their recognition, Lion Jim Faust presented a summary of the Lions’ activities in the local and worldwide communities. He urged everyone to join a Lions Club and help with their many service projects. Pictured, from left, are Lion Virginia Rhonemus, Brioli, Warner and Lion Janet Florence.

The Lynchburg Lions Club held a dinner meeting on Feb. 26 at the Lions Club Building in Lynchburg. Special guests for the evening were two of the top three Peace Poster winners from the contest the club sponsored in the fall. Logan Warner and Americo Brioli, both students at Lynchburg-Clay Middle School, were honored along with their families. These students placed first and third, respectively, in the local contest. Following their recognition, Lion Jim Faust presented a summary of the Lions’ activities in the local and worldwide communities. He urged everyone to join a Lions Club and help with their many service projects. Pictured, from left, are Lion Virginia Rhonemus, Brioli, Warner and Lion Janet Florence. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Lynchburg-Lions-pic.jpg The Lynchburg Lions Club held a dinner meeting on Feb. 26 at the Lions Club Building in Lynchburg. Special guests for the evening were two of the top three Peace Poster winners from the contest the club sponsored in the fall. Logan Warner and Americo Brioli, both students at Lynchburg-Clay Middle School, were honored along with their families. These students placed first and third, respectively, in the local contest. Following their recognition, Lion Jim Faust presented a summary of the Lions’ activities in the local and worldwide communities. He urged everyone to join a Lions Club and help with their many service projects. Pictured, from left, are Lion Virginia Rhonemus, Brioli, Warner and Lion Janet Florence.