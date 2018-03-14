The Highland County Humane Society Pet of the Week is Peanut, a 7-year-old neutered Shepherd mix. Peanut lived a very happy life with his previous owner and because of circumstances beyond his owner’s control she can no longer keep him. He is a real sweetie and loves to be right by your side. He is well mannered and appears to be housebroken. He doesn’t seem to mind cats either. If you could give Peanut a good forever home, or any of the Humane Society Animal Shelter’s other dogs or cats a good home, contact the Humane Society at 9331 SR 124, P.O. Box 471, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. For more information, call 937-393-2110. The shelter’s hours are Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday. The shelter has two Pyaranise mix puppies, one male and one female, and one 5-month-old neutered Beagle ready for adoption. It is in need of volunteers to socialize these puppies. If you like puppies, come in to play with them for a little while.

