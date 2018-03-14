SSCC Breakfast with the Bunny at WCH campus

A Breakfast with the Bunny & Easter Egg Hunt will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at Southern State Community College’s Fayette Campus, 1270 U.S. Route 62 SW, Washington C.H. The egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. and in the case of inclement weather, can be held indoors.

The event is hosted by the SSCC Respiratory Care Club. Fundraising proceeds serve to establish, fund, and award a Respiratory Care Scholarship, as well as help with student expenses not covered by grants, scholarships, or other forms of financial aid. To learn more, visit www.sscc.edu/students/rcc.shtml.

The suggested donations for the breakfast are $4 per adult, $2.50 per child (10 years and younger), $10 per family with four to six members, and $2 per each additional person for families of seven or more. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, and a beverage.

RSVP by March 19 and your child will be entered into a drawing for a prize. Contact Lisa at 937-205-9747, or Chyane at ccollins@sscc.edu, to RSVP.

Submitted by Kris Cross, director of public relations, Southern State Community College.