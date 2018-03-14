Adena to hold free talk on kidney stones

Problems with your urological system may be the last thing you want to talk about, but suffering in silence won’t make them better. Adena Health System wants those suffering from kidney stones to know you are not alone.

Join Adena’s top urologists for a free, two-hour health seminar on this common health condition. Get the answers you need to questions like: Are you at risk for kidney stones? Can children get them? How can something so small cause so much pain? Can small changes in your diet make a big difference?

Get the facts about this often-misunderstood medical condition and hear from our experts on privative strategies, non-invasive treatment options, natural remedies and surgical options available to you.

The talk will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 22 at the Carlisle Building, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe.

Presenters and topics include:

• Dr. Matthew Christian: How to find out if you are at risk for kidney stones and learn how they are diagnosed.

• Dr. Adam Esham: The latest surgical procedures for kidney stones, including less-invasive techniques.

• Dr. Stephen Johnson: The importance of prevention and diet who will also discuss medication options.

Healthy sandwiches and refreshments will be served.

To register, visit www.adena.org/events or call 740-779-8664. Limited seating is available.

Submitted by Macey Power, communications specialist, Adena Health System.

Doctors Matthew Christian, Adam Esham and Stephen Johnson will be the presenters at an Adena Health System kidney stone talk on March 22 in Chillicothe. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/03/web1_Adeanpic.jpg Doctors Matthew Christian, Adam Esham and Stephen Johnson will be the presenters at an Adena Health System kidney stone talk on March 22 in Chillicothe.