Rhoads, Barr honored by OSBA

Two area school board members are among a select group honored by their peers this month. Beverly Rhoads of the Hillsboro City School Board was presented with the Ohio School Boards Association’s (OSBA) Award of Achievement on March 13. Greg Barr, representing Greenfield, was honored for 15 years of school board service.

Barr and Rhoads are members of the board of directors for Great Oaks Career Campuses. Barr is also alternate leader of the Great Oaks Board’s Building and Assets Committee; and Rhoads is a member of the Administrative and Human Resourcess Committee.

The Award of Achievement is given to school board members in recognition of their commitment to training and leadership on their boards of education as well as regional and statewide activities. Of the more than 3,000 school board members in Ohio, fewer than 100 earn the award each year.

The full Great Oaks Board of Directors was also given the Gold Award for Effective School Boards.

The awards were presented at the OSBA Southwest Region Spring Conference in Cincinnati.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, community relations director, Great Oaks Career Campuses.