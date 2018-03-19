NCB donates $1,000 to Habitat

NCB recently donated $1,000 to Habitat for Humanity-Clinton County. This organization began building homes for families in need in 1994. It has built 37 homes and plans to build two homes in 2018. Pictured are NCB staff members, Cathy Collins (left) and Holly Mitchell (right) presenting a check to Habitat for Humanity representatives Wendell Compton, Len Perkins, Tom Matrka and Bob Schaad.

