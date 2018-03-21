The Highland County Humane Society Pet of the Week is Jack, a 1.5-year-old neutered pitbull. Jack is a people dog who loves to play fetch and is all about having fun. He walks well on leash and seems to get along with other dogs. If you could give Jack a good forever home, or any of the other dogs and cats at the Humane Society Animal Shelter a good home, visit the shelter at 9331 SR 124, east of Hillsboro, or call at 937-393-2110. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. It is closed Sunday and Monday. The shelter has several adult cats for adoption that have been spayed or neutered. The Humane Society is in need of donations of cat litter, laundry soap, dryer sheets, Purina and Pedigree One dry cat and dog chow, and any canned cat or dog food. Stop by and visit the shelter and see if volunteering there is something you would like to do.

