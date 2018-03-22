Back headed to state

Fairfield FFA member Dale Back recently participated in the Ag Mechanics Skillathon contest and placed second overall. He qualified to move on to the state level, where he will compete in Wooster on April 6. In the contest Back and the ag mechanics team of Thomas Fraysier and Gavin Cox completed 10 stations ranging from welding to flaring break line. The students enjoyed the competition and look forward to competing again next year.

