Hillsboro FFA visits Patchwork Gardens Greenhouses

The Hillsboro FFA Greenhouse Management class recently took a field trip to Patchwork Gardens Greenhouses in Washington C.H. The chapter purchased plugs to plant in the greenhouse to sell during the annual flower sale in the spring. The students who attended were given a tour of the greenhouses where they were able to see how seeds are planted with various machines and the multiple stages they go through in order to germinate and grow. Toward the end of the visit the students were able to pick out additional plugs and flats that they think customers will like and they purchased them to take back to plant in the greenhouse. Every year the Greenhouse Management class goes to Patchwork to purchase plugs and the students always look forward to seeing how larger greenhouses operate in order to produce flowers that are sent all over the United States. Pictured are (front row, l-r) Jessica Moon and Kenzie Adams; (back row, l-r) Heather Burba, Hillary Hamilton, Kennedi Claycomb, Abby Roades, Attie Johnson, Kaleb Castle, Kole Maynard, Devon Gallimore and Tyler Annon.

