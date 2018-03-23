Fairfield FFA helps at ag event

On Friday March 16 members of the Fairfield FFA Chapter and other surrounding chapters met at the Southern State Community College Patriot Center to help volunteer at the Ag is Everyone’s Business Conference. Members helped serve breakfast to the guests and got the opportunity to listen to keynote speaker Tyne Morgan. They learned about issues in agriculture and how agriculturalists are overcoming those issues. They learned what they can do to be a part of that solution and how to promote others to help out. Fairfield FFA members are pictured with Ohio State President Ryan Mathews and keynote speaker Tyne Morgan.

