Hike for Hospice is April 29

The annual Hike for Hospice to benefit Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County is slated for Sunday, April 29. It will be held rain or shine will begin and end at Merchant’s National Bank in Washington C.H. starting at 3 p.m.

A $10 registration fee includes an event T-shirt, pizza and drink following the walk. Advance registration is available starting April 1 at www.hospice-fayco.org or by contacting Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County to request a registration form by mail.

All hikers, competitive or noncompetitive, are encouraged to obtain donations for their participation in this annual event. Donations can be used to pay for registration fees.

Hike for Hospice participants can compete in a variety of award categories including:

• Most Hikers/Group for the team with the most participants;

• Most Hikers/Youth for the youth team with the most participants;

• Most Donations/Individual for the individual contributing the most donations;

• Most Donations Team for the team contributing the most donations;

• Most Donations/Corporate for the corporate team with the most donations.

Teams and individuals must be registered and all donations turned in by Wednesday, April 25 to be counted toward final standing for awards. Additional team information and forms are available from Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County at 740-335-0149.

Those who wish to do so can make a donation and receive a T-shirt without participating in the walk.

Hike for Hospice will include a Memory Walk display as part of the route, which will include signs purchased in memory or honor of a loved one. A $6 donation per name is requested for memory signs and orders can be placed at the office of Ohio Hospice of Fayette County. Participation in Hike for Hospice is not required for purchase of a memory sign. Memory signs can be removed and kept as a keepsake following the event.

Submitted by Vicky Forrest, media content editor, Ohio Hospice.