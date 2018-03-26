Hillsboro celebrates National FFA Week

National FFA Week occurs every year at the end of February. Members across the whole nation celebrate this special week. They share agriculture with peers and the community. The Hillsboro FFA chapter participated this year by having spirit days. The FFA members participated by dressing up each day. Tuesday was America day, Wednesday was favorite sports team, Thursday was dress like your ag teacher day and Friday was wear official dress day. On Friday the members made a lunch for the high school teachers to show their appreciation. The FFA members helped make the food and serve it to the teachers. Many of the teachers mentioned that they appreciated the members time to cook their meal. The Hillsboro FFA chapter thanks all of the members who participated to show their love and dedication to the organization. Pictured, from left, are Heather Burba, Kennedi Claycomb, Pyper Ross, Brittany Rhoads, Larkyn Perry, Breanne Fender, Kristen Harp, Grant Crum, Jordan Williamson, Lexi Hetzel and Bryce Stanley.

